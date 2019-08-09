Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Demonstrates Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Risk & Volatility

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has a -0.05 beta, while its volatility is 105.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11 Current Ratio and a 11 Quick Ratio. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.1% and 22.2%. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 16.57%. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 4.73% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. had bearish trend while Tenax Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.