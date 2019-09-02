Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS)’s Financial Results Comparing With ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 ObsEva SA 12 34045.50 N/A -1.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and ObsEva SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and ObsEva SA’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. Its rival ObsEva SA’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. ObsEva SA has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.4% of ObsEva SA are owned by institutional investors. 16.57% are Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than ObsEva SA.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats on 6 of the 7 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.