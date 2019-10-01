Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 3 0.00 2.66M -21.61 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 94,759,716.43% 0% -111.7% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 15.1% and 0% respectively. About 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Summary

Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.