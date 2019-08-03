Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Risk and Volatility

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has a beta of -0.05 and its 105.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, MediciNova Inc.’s beta is 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival MediciNova Inc. is 34.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 34.8. MediciNova Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and MediciNova Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively MediciNova Inc. has a consensus price target of $22, with potential upside of 139.13%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and MediciNova Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.1% and 21.3%. Insiders held roughly 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.7% of MediciNova Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. had bearish trend while MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.