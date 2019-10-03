Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Both Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 3 0.00 2.66M -21.61 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 13.00M -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 94,854,330.85% 0% -111.7% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 350,697,348.19% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.8 and has 21.8 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 380.77% and its consensus target price is $15.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares and 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.