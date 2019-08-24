Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS)’s Financial Results Comparing With INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, INmune Bio Inc. has 9.1 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and INmune Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, INmune Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 90.71% and its average target price is $11.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.1% and 7.2% respectively. About 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, INmune Bio Inc. has 67.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -67.65% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors INmune Bio Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.