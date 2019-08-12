Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 136.03 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Gritstone Oncology Inc. which has a 9.6 Current Ratio and a 9.6 Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Gritstone Oncology Inc. has an average price target of $18.5, with potential upside of 91.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.1% and 65% respectively. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 16.57%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.