Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

As Biotechnology companies, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.05 beta indicates that Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 105.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.71 beta and it is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. Its rival Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 16.57%. Competitively, 0.4% are Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. was more bearish than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.