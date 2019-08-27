Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

As Biotechnology companies, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.61 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Risk & Volatility

Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 105.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.05 beta. In other hand, CTI BioPharma Corp. has beta of 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares and 53.9% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than CTI BioPharma Corp.

Summary

CTI BioPharma Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.