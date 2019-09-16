Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

Both Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.02 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares and 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. About 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.06% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.