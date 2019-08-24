Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Both Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 10.69 N/A -7.90 0.00

Demonstrates Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Aravive Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Aravive Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Volatility & Risk

Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s current beta is -0.05 and it happens to be 105.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aravive Inc. has a 2.19 beta which is 119.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Aravive Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Aravive Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Aravive Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -67.65% weaker performance while Aravive Inc. has 86.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Aravive Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.