Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Comparison side by side

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 3 0.00 2.66M -21.61 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 22 0.00 8.02M -5.16 0.00

Demonstrates Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 94,854,330.85% 0% -111.7% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 35,851,586.95% -120.6% -44.3%

Volatility and Risk

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has a -0.05 beta, while its volatility is 105.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. was more bearish than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.