Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -21.09 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

In table 1 we can see Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.55 beta indicates that Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 155.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 133.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.33 beta.

Liquidity

Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.2% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. -35.2% -47.27% -55.85% -74.5% -89.76% -61.84% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.