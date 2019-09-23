Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Comparison side by side

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 10 2.87 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Risk and Volatility

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has a -0.05 beta, while its volatility is 105.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Recro Pharma Inc.’s 127.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.27 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Recro Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Recro Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Recro Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.5 average target price and a -28.21% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Recro Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.1% and 71.4%. Insiders held 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. had bearish trend while Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Recro Pharma Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.