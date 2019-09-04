Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.62 N/A -3.98 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Risk & Volatility

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has a -0.05 beta, while its volatility is 105.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Pulmatrix Inc. has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Pulmatrix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pulmatrix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Pulmatrix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.1% and 19.6% respectively. Insiders held 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 6.2% are Pulmatrix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. was more bearish than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.