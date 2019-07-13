Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -21.09 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 14.26 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus target price and a 5.82% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.2% and 90.6%. About 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. -35.2% -47.27% -55.85% -74.5% -89.76% -61.84% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -61.84% weaker performance while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 60.48% stronger performance.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.