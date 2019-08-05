Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Comparison side by side

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 8.30 N/A -1.09 0.00

Demonstrates Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Pfenex Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Pfenex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.05 beta means Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s volatility is 105.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Pfenex Inc. has beta of 2.29 which is 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Pfenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Pfenex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -67.65% weaker performance while Pfenex Inc. has 84.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.