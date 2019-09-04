Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2015.31 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and NantKwest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Volatility & Risk

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 105.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of -0.05. In other hand, NantKwest Inc. has beta of 2.34 which is 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, NantKwest Inc. which has a 4.1 Current Ratio and a 4.1 Quick Ratio. NantKwest Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and NantKwest Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.1% and 8.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 21.5% are NantKwest Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -67.65% weaker performance while NantKwest Inc. has 18.97% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors NantKwest Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.