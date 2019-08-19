Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has 16.57% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% -111.70% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.64 2.84

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 135.93%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. had bearish trend while Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.05 shows that Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 105.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s peers’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s competitors beat Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.