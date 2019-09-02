Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Volatility & Risk

Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 105.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.05 beta. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. Its rival Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s consensus price target is $18.5, while its potential upside is 116.12%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares and 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. was more bearish than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.