Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) Comparison side by side

Since Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 9.57 N/A -5.34 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 105.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.05. Competitively, Dermira Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

The Current Ratio of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Dermira Inc. is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.9. Dermira Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Dermira Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.88 consensus target price and a 138.08% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares and 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 16.57%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Dermira Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. had bearish trend while Dermira Inc. had bullish trend.

On 7 of the 8 factors Dermira Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.