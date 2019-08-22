Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 83.89 N/A -2.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Cue Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. Cue Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Cue Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.1% and 21.7%. Insiders owned roughly 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -67.65% weaker performance while Cue Biopharma Inc. has 76.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.