Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Comparing side by side

Both Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 43 1995.35 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, CRISPR Therapeutics AG which has a 15.8 Current Ratio and a 15.8 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a consensus price target of $62, with potential upside of 28.28%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG are owned by institutional investors at 15.1% and 50% respectively. 16.57% are Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -67.65% weaker performance while CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 77.42% stronger performance.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.