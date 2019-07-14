Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -21.09 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 and its Quick Ratio is 12.4. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.2% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. -35.2% -47.27% -55.85% -74.5% -89.76% -61.84% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.63% 14.43% 3.98% -43.87% -54.83% 20.98%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -61.84% weaker performance while Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.