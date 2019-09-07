Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Contrasting side by side

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 12.14 N/A -1.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Volatility & Risk

Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s current beta is -0.05 and it happens to be 105.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 16.57% are Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. was more bearish than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.