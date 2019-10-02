Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Comparison side by side

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 3 0.00 2.66M -21.61 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 8.78M -0.85 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 94,786,729.86% 0% -111.7% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1,717,191,472.72% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 15.1% and 0% respectively. About 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.