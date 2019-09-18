Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Comparing side by side

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 63 115.47 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17 and has 17 Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and AnaptysBio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

AnaptysBio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $75 consensus price target and a 75.69% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and AnaptysBio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.1% and 0%. About 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than AnaptysBio Inc.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.