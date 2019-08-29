Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Comparison side by side

Since Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.22 N/A -15.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Altimmune Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Altimmune Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.05 beta indicates that Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 105.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Altimmune Inc. has beta of 3.05 which is 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Altimmune Inc. is 13.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.4. Altimmune Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.1% and 9.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -67.65% weaker performance while Altimmune Inc. has 16.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Altimmune Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.