Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Comparison side by side

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -21.09 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 8.21 N/A -1.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Risk and Volatility

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has a beta of -0.55 and its 155.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s 38.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 86.57% and its average target price is $7.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.2% and 73.1%. About 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.22% are Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. -35.2% -47.27% -55.85% -74.5% -89.76% -61.84% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -10.42% -9.37% -19.71% -37.38% -69.69% -32.7%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.