Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1307.20 N/A -0.71 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 20 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $15, and a 127.62% upside potential. On the other hand, Zealand Pharma A/S’s potential upside is 24.58% and its average target price is $30. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9%.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.74% weaker performance while Zealand Pharma A/S has 94.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.