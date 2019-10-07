Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 62.06M -0.71 0.00 Xencor Inc. 36 11.38 N/A 0.65 68.14

Table 1 demonstrates Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,062,671,232.88% 0% 0% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xencor Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 172.37% and an $14 consensus target price. Xencor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $47 consensus target price and a 32.81% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Xencor Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 86.1% of Xencor Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.74% weaker performance while Xencor Inc. has 21.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.