Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

We are contrasting Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 62.06M -0.71 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 0.78 256.66M 2.29 72.86

Demonstrates Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,050,084,602.37% 0% 0% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 144,272,062.96% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 162.17% and an $14 average price target. Meanwhile, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average price target is $229.6, while its potential upside is 35.52%. Based on the results shown earlier, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.