Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1156.58 N/A -0.71 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.47 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15.25 is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 162.03%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 34.2% respectively. Competitively, 3.2% are Vaxart Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Vaxart Inc.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Vaxart Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.