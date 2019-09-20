Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Since Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1230.83 N/A -0.71 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.63 N/A -2.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $12.75, and a 106.65% upside potential. Meanwhile, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $26, while its potential upside is 1,040.35%. The information presented earlier suggests that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.74% weaker performance while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 12.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.