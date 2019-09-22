Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1199.45 N/A -0.71 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 47.53 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 131.02% at a $14 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors PLx Pharma Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.