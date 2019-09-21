Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1199.45 N/A -0.71 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 10.48 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4%

Analyst Ratings

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $14, and a 131.02% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, which is potential -13.19% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 61.7% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.74% weaker performance while Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.