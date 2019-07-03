Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1258.13 N/A -0.76 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 576.95 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 138.28% and an $15.25 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.8%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.96% -1.56% -1.71% 11.68% 1.28% -7.48% Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -7.48% weaker performance while Orchard Therapeutics plc has 24.35% stronger performance.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.