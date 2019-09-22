Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ophthotech Corporation (:)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Ophthotech Corporation (:), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1199.45 N/A -0.71 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 131.02% for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $14.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 65.14% respectively. Comparatively, Ophthotech Corporation has 0.61% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Ophthotech Corporation.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.