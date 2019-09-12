Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1273.64 N/A -0.71 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 17.90 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $15, with potential upside of 132.92%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 83.49% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 88.8% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.