Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 62.06M -0.71 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 10 -0.33 15.15M -3.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,062,671,232.88% 0% 0% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 156,508,264.46% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 172.37%. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus target price and a 244.83% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Competitively, insiders own roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.74% weaker performance while Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.