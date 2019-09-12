Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1129.52 N/A -0.71 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Analyst Ratings

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15 is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 130.41%. On the other hand, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 41.40% and its average target price is $36. The information presented earlier suggests that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 86.3% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.