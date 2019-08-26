Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1170.96 N/A -0.71 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 31 16656.76 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zai Lab Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zai Lab Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 163.84% and an $15.25 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zai Lab Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 60.9%. Competitively, Zai Lab Limited has 35.26% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.