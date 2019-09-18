Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Comparison side by side

Since Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1171.91 N/A -0.71 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $15, with potential upside of 153.38%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 40.67%. Competitively, 0.26% are Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.