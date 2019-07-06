Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) Contrasting side by side

Both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1275.89 N/A -0.76 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 87 56.49 N/A -2.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09

$15.25 is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 136.43%. Competitively the consensus price target of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is $95.79, which is potential -7.06% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Spark Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 92.6% respectively. Comparatively, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 7.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.96% -1.56% -1.71% 11.68% 1.28% -7.48% Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -7.48% weaker performance while Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 177.21% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.