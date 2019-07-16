Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Contrasting side by side

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1264.27 N/A -0.76 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5%

Analyst Ratings

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $15.25, and a 139.40% upside potential. On the other hand, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s potential upside is 3,091.49% and its average target price is $4.5. The information presented earlier suggests that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. looks more robust than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 23% respectively. Comparatively, 1.8% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.96% -1.56% -1.71% 11.68% 1.28% -7.48% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.