Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) Comparison side by side

Both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1258.40 N/A -0.76 0.00 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 139.40% and an $15.25 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.5% of Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 1.9% are Savara Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.96% -1.56% -1.71% 11.68% 1.28% -7.48% Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -7.48% weaker performance while Savara Inc. has 49.41% stronger performance.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Savara Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.