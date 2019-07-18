Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) Contrasting side by side

Both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1287.34 N/A -0.76 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 25 18.59 N/A -1.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -40.5%

Analyst Ratings

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 140.16% at a $15.25 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 70.4% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12.1% of Quanterix Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.96% -1.56% -1.71% 11.68% 1.28% -7.48% Quanterix Corporation -4.9% -0.9% -0.77% 30.79% 15.25% 19.72%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Quanterix Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.