Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) Comparison side by side

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1147.21 N/A -0.71 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15.25 is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 164.30%. Competitively the consensus target price of Neon Therapeutics Inc. is $19, which is potential 672.36% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Neon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 69.8% respectively. Comparatively, 3.8% are Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.