Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

$15.25 is the consensus target price of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., with a potential upside of 165.68%. The rivals have a potential upside of 141.32%. Given Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.74% weaker performance while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have 54.83% stronger performance.

Dividends

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.