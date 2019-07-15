Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.69 2.84

$15.25 is the average price target of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., with a potential upside of 139.03%. The potential upside of the rivals is 133.00%. Given Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.96% -1.56% -1.71% 11.68% 1.28% -7.48% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -7.48% weaker performance while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have 47.25% stronger performance.

Dividends

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals beat Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.